Kobbie Mainoo’s dramatic late winner secures all three points for Man United

Kobbie Mainoo’s last-gasp goal was enough to save Manchester United’s blushes, as they were able to secure all three points in a 4-3 win against Wolves in Molineux.

Marcus Rashford who had recently been sanctioned by the club manager for missing training, opened the scoring in the fifth minute, after a quick United inter-play culminated in the English International bagging his 6th goal of the current premier league campaign.

He would grab an assist fifteen minutes later, as he threaded the ball through to an unmarked Rasmus Hojlund who doubled the lead for the Red Devils.

A rush challenge on Pedro Neto by Casemiro, saw the referee point to the spot, handing Wolves a lifeline. Pablo Sarabia dispatched the penalty past United keeper Andre Onana.

Scott McTominay then restored his team’s two-goal cushion with a headed goal, but Wolves persistence saw them reduce the deficit as Max Kilman finished off a pass from Craig Dawson.

For a moment, Wolves thought they had snatched a point late on, as a quick counter saw Pedro Neto blast into the bottom corner in the 95th minute, making it 3-3. However, Manchester United had other plans as 18-year-old Mainoo provided the final twist of the game with a mazy, solo run that saw him curl a shot past Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

United have moved into the top six and will gear up for a crunch match against Westham on Sunday, while Wolves travel to London to face Chelsea.