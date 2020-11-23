The Lingala, Bongo collaboration fans have been anticipating is finally in the works

Dropping the news on his Instagram page, the Lingala legend, posted a picture and video of him and the Bongo sensation Diamond working in a studio together.

Koffi hinted at it being a banger saying, “Already in the studio to make u good with Diamond Platnumz. You won’t be disappointed.” Diamond replied to the post seemingly agreeing with the Congolese artiste.

This collaboration is set to be featured on Diamond’s next album which will be his fourth studio album. Diamond said of the collaboration, “It was more than an Honor receiving the Godfather, King & our African Icon, Boss ya Mboka @koffiolomide_officiel Last night…. Trust me! the world is not ready for my Album!”

This comes months after the Swahili maestro collaborated with American singer, Alicia Keys.

