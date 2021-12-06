Koffi Olomide’s December concert cancelled

Koffi Olomide’s concert was to take place at the Waterfront Mall Karen, Nairobi.

Legendary Lingala singer Koffi Olomide had been slated to perform in the country this coming Saturday, on December 11th. This is five years after the musician was last in the country and was deported hastily. In July of 2016, just moments after Koffi’s entourage arrived in Nairobi, the ‘Selfie‘ singer was captured on video kicking his backup dancer in the presence of his band, other passengers and the police. Koffi was arrested and deported 24 hours later.

The events and experiential company Aces and Light were responsible for returning Koffi into the country this time around. Three days ago, the company put out a statement confirming that they had decided to halt the concert. “It is in keeping the wisdom of ensuring quality, quantity, and palatability that Aces and Light have decided to take a hiatus in the efforts to host the much-anticipated concert by the legendary Congolese musical act Quartier Latin International Orchestra led by Mopao, Koffi Olomide. This hiatus shall enable Aces and Light to better organize our planned concerts or to ensure it meets the expectations of all music lovers among the Kenyan music connoisseurs.” The statement reads.

It isn’t entirely clear the exact reason the concert has been deferred, but maybe it has something to do with his recent mention in a sexual assault case. He has been accused of the sexual assault and kidnapping of four of his former dancers between 2002 and 2006. In 2019, he was found guilty of raping a 15 year old girl, in 2018, found guilty of assaulting a photographer and in 2012, of assaulting his producer… His rap sheet is long.