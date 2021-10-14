K’Ogalo hopeful of a good show in Caf Confederations assignment

Local record premier league Champions Gor Mahia have stepped up their preparations ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup second preliminary round opponents Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan.

The two sides will clash this Friday in Suez Egypt during the first leg of the competition with Kogalo seeking to replicate their glittering domestic show on the continental scene.

Team vice-captain Philemon Otieno has continued to rally his teammates to go for a positive result.

“They (Al Ahly) are equally a good team but we are optimistic we shall stop them. Exiting at this early stage is not in any of our plans this season,” said Otieno.

Gor Mahia got to this stage after they were exempted from the round one of the preliminaries due to their continental ranking. On the other hand the Sudanese side had to play their South Sudanese counterparts Atlabara whom they beat 4-0 aggregate to book a date with the Kenyan giants.

The match initially slated for Khartoum was moved to Suez in Egypt after CAF sanctioned the use of Sudanese pitches for a match of this calibre.

This is the first time since 2017 when Gor is starting their continental assignments in the second tier-competition. They had been regulars in the first-tier competition (The CAF Champions League) since 2017 before Tusker FC dethroned them as champions last term.

The local giants left with just 17 players for the Confederation Cup encounter, which will be their first continental engagement this season after they were given a bye in the first preliminary round.

Since they are banned from signing new players, head coach Mark Harrison will have to depend on a squad that has stars who have never featured in a continental game.

Boniface Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Andrew Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Cliffton Miheso, and Tito Okello are the players who featured in Gor Mahia’s last Confederation Cup assignment against Napsa Stars in February 2021 but are not in the squad.