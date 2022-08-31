K’Ogalo intensifies preparations ahead of next season

Record Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia have stepped up their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign set to kick off on September 10 according to the fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee.

K’Ogalo under the stewardship of Northern Ireland tactician Johnathan McKinstry who took over on July 29 — on a two-year contract — replacing German Andreas Spier, who left at the end of the season is hoping for a better season.

🟢 | TRAINING Head coach, Johnathan McKinstry, having a word with his charges during training session. #Sirkal | #Betafriq pic.twitter.com/yRlbPld3DP — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) August 30, 2022

Last season, as K’Ogalo struggled for stability, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Tusker – the league winners in the last two campaigns – engaged in a tight title race that was finally decided on the last matchday.

“There is always pressure when you go into a new environment because everyone thinks they should be winning. That’s no different whether you are a big or small team,” McKinstry said.

“Gor has a rich history, filled with trophies and big players and big names and the supporters have a right to expect us to continue with that.I’m just looking forward to the start of the league campaign,” he added.

The team finish third last season after collecting 58 points,an achievement which was lauded by long serving club chairman Ambrose Rachier.

“Apart from covid which affected everyone else something unique affected us as a club in the sense that we were banned from recruiting new players, and as you see quite a number of our players are from our junior team, that is quite commendable that we became number three,” said Rachier.

The club is serving a transfer ban that is set to end in January 2023, with the young players being the core of the team during the turbulent season that it has gone through.

In the roster, the new season will kick off on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 with Gor Mahia welcoming Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo National Stadium from3pm.

The same day will see Bidco United host Nzoia at the Thika Sub County Stadium with Zedekiah Otieno’s KCB taking on Kariobangi Sharks at the MISC Kasarani.

A day later Tusker FC will begin their title defence with a tie against Posta Rangers at their Ruraka backyard.

