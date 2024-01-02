Kongoli FC win Nani Mkali Makali Finals in Kanduyi

Kongoli FC were on Monday crowned champions of the first edition of Nani Mkali Makali Finals sponsored by Kanduyi Member of Parliament John Makali following a thrilling one-nil victory against a hard-fighting Kibabii FC in the match played at Bungoma High School.

Speaking after the match,the lawmaker said he will collaboratively work with other local leaders to organize future sporting competitions in compliance with Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) calendar.

“Working in unity with fellow leaders, we have reached a consensus to align all upcoming tournaments with the school calendar.MCAs will, for example, oversee activities during the April holiday, MPs will take charge during the August holiday, and we dedicate the December holiday for the Governor to lead” noted Makali

Besides football, participants competed for bragging rights in various sporting disciplines such as as cycling, volleyball, leg-ball, which captivated thousands of fans.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the residents of Kanduyi Constituency who turned out in remarkable numbers for the NG-CDF finals hosted at Bungoma High School grounds” added Makali

Event Chief Guest and Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry (MITI) Dr Juma Mukhwana on his part said the government will continue prioritizing empowerment of youth in sports and arts through Talanta Hela program.

Tournament winners in several categories received cash prizes accompanied by sets of uniforms and match balls