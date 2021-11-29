Konza City courting financial sector seeking cloud services

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) is wooing investors in the financial sector for development of data centres within Konza City.

According to KoTDA, the National Data Centre established at Konza City currently hosts data for 10 key institutions drawn from both public and private sectors.

While hosting a delegation from the Central Bank of Kenya, KoTDA Chief Executive Officer John Tanui said the data centre is already certified to global standards with the authority keen on attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to Kenya through its data services.

“Data is now becoming as important as money. I am therefore delighted to see that CBK is constantly pursuing modern, tech-led ways of ensuring that the country remains financially stable. Today, we have had an opportunity to present the National Data Centre here in Konza Technopolis to the CBK and we look forward to deepening our engagement with the Bank with a view to enhancing data management and protection for institutions in the financial sector” said Tanui.

CBK Deputy Governor Sheila M’Mbijjewe said the visit to the facility was informed by the regulator’s endeavor to strengthen its banking system and data protection function given the crucial role the facility plays in the country’s economic advancement.

“Kenya’s economy is now diversified. We are no longer heavily dependent on agriculture. We are leaning more towards service dependency. Konza is therefore poised to be one of the anchors on which the country’s economy will grow. It is very important for the Central Bank of Kenya, which monitors the economy, to be here today and be part of the future being developed,” said M’Mbijjewe.

CBK and KoTDA have further pledged to work together in expanding areas of collaboration.

“CBK works closely with key investors in the country and it is important for them to be cognizant of the progress and investment opportunities at Konza Technopolis. Today’s engagement with CBK will therefore go a long way in positioning Konza as an investment hub for both local and global investors therefore spurring development” added Tanui.