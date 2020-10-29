Konza City expects higher investor inflow with new data centre

The government is calling on investors to take advantage of investment opportunities presented by the Konza Technopolis, a project which has been termed as a regional model of building future cities.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the data center at Konza City is now ready to host government and private sector data needs.

Konza Technopolis has attracted over 40 firms that had applied to establish investments in technological ventures.

So far, more than 40 percent of the 145 parcels under Phase One of the project has already been taken up.

Companies that have taken up space at Konza City include a South African specialized hospital, an American hospital, Software development companies, Real estate developers, hotel, and residential houses.

The ICT Ministry is calling on investors to tap opportunities at the techno city.

The Technopolis is anchored on three main clusters which are IT, IT Enabled Services, engineering, and life sciences. As a special economic Zone, the Technopolis ranks high in the ease of doing business due to incentives by the government.

The ministry has exuded confidence that the state of the art facility will be of great benefit, especially for government agencies.

Konza City and the county governments of Kajiado, Machakos, and Makueni have established a team to guide developments within a 10-kilometer buffer zone of the Technopolis.