As Konza Technopolis readies to usher in its first lot of inhabitants, the city has set up an innovative garbage disposal. Inhabitants are required to sort the garbage, that is thereafter sucked through waste receptacles on roadsides to an underground recycling area. Konza Technopolis Development Authority targets low carbon emissions, water reclamation for irrigation and harnessing solar to power residential areas, in plans to make the techno city fully green.

