Konza City, T.D. Jakes Foundation hold talks for wider links

The Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) has commenced talks with the T.D Jakes Foundation as it seeks global partners in development of Konza City.

Speaking when he met T.D. Jakes Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Hattie Hill, KoTDA CEO John Tanui said the collaboration will target deeper global partnerships in science and technology fields needed accelerate development of the tech city.

“We are looking at deepening our engagement with the T.D. Jakes Foundation through quarterly meetings that will help build our relationship towards a long-term partnership in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM),” said Tanui.

STEAM represents one of the fastest-growing and highest-paid job sectors in the world.

“Through this engagement, we at Konza Technopolis are looking forward to being a platform that will not only impact Kenya but the rest of the world,” he added.Eng. Tanui added.

Hill said the Foundation will focus on building its relationship with Konza Technopolis with a view to supporting the Technopolis’ exposure to a global audience through film.

“We look forward to not only building a great relationship with Konza Technopolis Development Authority but also helping the Technopolis get the exposure it requires globally. In addition to film, we hope to stimulate interest in Kenya’s natural product sectors which include Kenya’s world-renown tourism product,” said Hill.

Speaking virtually from Dallas, Texas, Bishop T.D. Jakes described Kenya as a best kept secret that needs to be explored, adding that film is an opportunity to help stimulate conversations and shape the narrative around Kenya’s opportunities.