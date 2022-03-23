Konza Technopolis, Thunderbird School ink deal to support startups

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) has signed an agreement with the Thunderbird School of Global Management to support the development of startup ecosystem in Kenya.

The Memorandum of Understanding will see the two institutions co-create programmes targeting startups and innovators and will also help in building requisite capacity for the ICT and creative industry.

The two institutions will further seek to set up the ever-first Global Partnership on smart cities and other youth empowerment programmes under the 100 Million Learners Initiative launched in Nairobi.

KoTDA Chief Executive Officer John Tanui said the partnership presents a great opportunity to both Konza Technopolis and Thunderbird in knowledge economy development.

“We have signed this MoU to lay a very strong foundation for us to get engaged. At Konza, we are seeking to get partners, the very best from across the world to lay the right foundation for Konza Technopolis to achieve its vision of being among the leading global innovation hub. For us to succeed in ICT, Engineering and Life Sciences, we need like-minded partners in these spaces,” said Tanui.

Through the agreement, Konza Technopolis will also tap the best talent globally to help startups develop cutting edge solutions in the innovation ecosystem.

Konza Technopolis is currently developing the country’s first graduate-only university – The Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) which will provide specialized research and training in various cutting edge engineering technologies and advanced science disciplines to support Kenya’s development into a newly industrialised economy.

Thunderbird School of Management Director General and Dean Dr. Sanjeev Khagram said the partnership with Konza will seek to accelerate their technology and innovation impact in the country.

“Konza is a true leader in innovation and technology in East Africa. We are so proud of this partnership that will help us in attaining our goals on the 4th Industrial Revolution. The future is incredibly bright and we know that innovation will play a key role in the next 20 to 30 years,” he said.

He added, “In this partnership, we are focusing on several areas including space technology and exploration, creative industry, engineering and leadership and management. All technology and innovation development need good leaders and this is something we shall be seeking to achieve.”

Through the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, Thunderbird aims to offer accredited online global, world-class education in 40 different languages to learners across the globe, at absolutely no cost to the learner.

Women and young women will account for 70% of the 100 million learners that the program will reach worldwide.

Sports CS Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohammed, who read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech urged Kenyans to take advantage of the initiative and grab a good share of the opportunity to train 100 million learners.

“As a Kenyan who values education, I would kindly urge all Kenyans, especially our sportsmen and women, to grab this opportunity and fill our education gaps. Of the 16 million learners, we can have our share as we look forward to advancing our country to the next level. I once again commend all the parties involved in this initiative,” she said.

The Global Initiative will further advance Thunderbird’s mission to empower and influence global leaders and managers who maximize the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to advance equitable and sustainable prosperity worldwide.