Koome: Budget constraints delaying plans to enhance security for Judiciary staff

Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for urgent reforms to address security challenges faced by judicial officers while in the line of duty.

Speaking at the Judiciary-Development Partners annual roundtable meeting on Monday, Koome noted that budgetary constraints have stalled essential security plans for judicial personnel and court infrastructure.

“Following the tragic killing of one of our judicial officers in open court in June, we have been forced to reexamine our security arrangements. We see a need for partnership in improving the security of our court infrastructure and personnel,” said the Chief Justice.

Koome’s remarks follow the shooting of Makadara Law Court Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti while she was delivering a ruling in a makeshift structure outside the building in June this year.

The Chief Justice also revealed plans to expand wellness programs for judicial staff to include psychosocial support and urged for partnerships to help fund and implement the initiatives.

While outlining various reforms by the Judiciary, Koome noted that access to justice remains a challenge despite the progress made.

She pointed out that the Judiciary operates High Courts in 46 of the country’s 47 counties, but less than half of Kenya’s constituencies have Magistrates’ Courts.

“Currently, only 139 constituencies have Magistrates’ Courts, leaving over 151 constituencies without one. This represents an area where we can collaborate further to address the justice gap in these communities,” said Koome.

The Chief Justice further disclosed that specialized courts are being established to handle small claims, gender-based violence cases, and children’s justice to provide swift and trauma-informed resolutions.