Koome downplays calls by UDA to step down from election committee

Chief Justice Martha Koome has downplayed calls by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to step down from the national multi-agency consultative forum on election preparedness.

Koome says the Judicial Service Commission Act gives her the mandate to interlink government agencies, and as such her involvement in the 2022 election preparedness is perfectly within the confines of the law.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga separately defended the CJ saying her role in election preparedness is critical to ensure a smooth election.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina wrote to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and copied various organisations including the African Union raising concerns that Koome’s role in the committee was a case of conflict of interest since the CJ is required to act as an arbiter in election disputes.

Koome was speaking at the Devolution Conference in Makueni County where she implored Kenyans to defend devolution and the independence of the Judiciary.

She challenged County Governments to be on the frontline in implementing actions for mitigating and adapting to climate change as it affects the local livelihoods.

“While the setting of mitigation standards is often made at National government levels, adaptation and mitigation of activities are often implemented and have an impact at local levels. Thus, it is the county level of government that is the best placed to implement the actions to mitigate climate change,” said Koome.

She said due to the impact of climate change on our society and environment, both governments have a responsibility and obligation to promote mitigation and adaptation to the climate reality for the sake of the citizens and future generations.

“It’s a moral obligation on each one of us in our positions in government and individual capacities to change our behaviors in response to the environmental concerns,” added the CJ.