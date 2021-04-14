Koome makes a second stab to be president of the Supreme Court

Court of Appeal Judge, Martha Koome Wednesday, appeared before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on her second stab for the top job of the Judiciary, Chief Justice of Kenya.

Koome, in her remarks fronted for the operationalization of the Judiciary Fund, which she said will attract funding from donors, government, and partners in order to bolster the performance of activities in the Judiciary.

She emphasized on the need to put in an audit to ensure that there is value for money, asserting that once there is accountability, resources will come by from the relevant partners.

“Once it’s operationalized, we will attract funding. Judiciary has always been supported by donors, we can get the government funding and other support from partners,” she said.

Koome, who has 33-year career experience, including 15 years practicing law, said she understood various administrative challenges facing the judiciary, including the human capital deficit, judge’s shortage, infrastructure and poor coordination.

“The Judiciary lacks effective communication with members of the public,” she said, adding that she proposes a good communication system with provision of SMS options from Kenyans to track their cases.

But on the flipside, the Appeal Judge was taken to task in explaining why a bench she was part of heard and issued orders in absence of one party in a case relating to the 2017 presidential election

In the case, the bench of the Appeal Court was called upon to halt a High Court decision that said all the returning officers in the entire country were illegally in office.

Judge Koome said in her defense that when they inquired why only one advocate appeared before them, they asked why the other party was not represented, they were informed that due to urgency, there was no time to serve.

Judge Koome explained that the bench had to prioritize the urgency of the case, noting that if they did not hear the matter, the election which was provided for in the Constitution would not have taken place resulting to a Constitutional crisis.

“The Court was a circuit court. The day before the election was a public holiday and I was called by the Registrar and told that the President had said the matter should be heard as urgent and we should not lose sight of the determination of the election taking place next day,” she said.

Judge Koome was also asked to explain the philosophy behind the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) where the Court of Appeal overturned the decision by the High Court, which the latter ruled that CAK had breached the privacy of Kenyans.

“The Authority (CAK) has the mandate of managing the communications for the whole Country,” she said, adding that at the time the illegal mobile operations were running all over making it impossible for the CAK to carry out its mandate.

Judge Koome said that this was really a matter of public interest to define a mandate of a body because if the body given a mandate is stopped from doing its work that affects many people and the economy,”

Koome, who was feted by the United Nations for her advocacy for the rights of children in conflict with the law as well as victims, unsuccessfully sought the CJ office in 2016.

The Commission had shortlisted ten candidates and have so far interviewed Justice Juma Chitembwe and Prof Patricia Mbote in an exercise being held at the Supreme Court Buildings and which will come to a close on April 23.