Koome petitioned to establish court to deal with hate speech cases

Chief Justice Martha Koome has been petitioned to establish a special court division to exclusively deal with hate speech cases during this electioneering period.

National Coordinator to IDP Network Mr Patrick Githinji said the Judiciary should also be adequately empowered with personnel who will ensure that hate speech and incitement cases are dispensed with swiftly as a deterrent measure to deal with reckless political utterances.

Citing the recent purge on some members of parliament, Githinji pointed out that systems should be put in place to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in order to avert recurrence of post election violence.

Addressing the media in Nakuru the coordinator called on politicians to stop divisive campaigns and tone down political rhetoric in order to cool the ongoing political temperatures, warning that the trend was setting the country on a wrong course ahead of the August General Election.

Mr Githinji expressed concern that with the General Election just 7 months away, the political temperature was rising, and the country continued to be subjected to acts of violence and lawlessness mainly perpetrated by the youth.

He stated that it was scandalous for elected and aspiring leaders to misuse the youths to cause chaos and engage in destruction of property during what he termed as highly charged political rallies.

The coordinator called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to invoke its powers and publish the names of persons or institutions whose words or conduct may undermine peace. He said this would hinder the recent rise in violence and intolerance, as Kenya inches closer to the 2022 polls.

It’s high time to crack the whip. The shameful acts of the leaders going on should be highly condemned. It’s now time to tame these rallies before things get out of hand,” he said.

Mr Githinji claimed that hundreds of 2007-2008 post election victims were either to yet be compensated or occupy their farmers even as the government officially halted the exercise.

He observed that though both the regimes of President Mwai Kibaki and his successor Mr Kenyatta had made commendable progress in resolving the issue most beneficiaries were unable to occupy their farms due to court cases and slow processing of land ownership documents.

It emerged during the press conference that some of the farms bought by the state to settle IDPs were yet to be allocated to intended beneficiaries while out of the 200,000 victims who were to be paid Shs 200,000 each only 83,000 had received Shs 50,000 each.

Nakuru County IDP Network Coordinator Lucy Njeri indicated that Kenyans were losing patience with hate speech and incitement cases which were taking forever to sail through to conclusion.

“To achieve this, the judiciary will need to deploy enough officers dedicated only to the trial of hate speech cases. This means, judicial officers gazetted to hear corruption cases should be freed from the normal judicial work so as to concentrate and hear these matters speedily,” Ms Njeri noted.

She urged Parliament to facilitate the arrangement through adequate allocation of financial resources to actualize the plan. “We can’t expect the judiciary to deliver when it is constrained financially. We should not be slashing the judiciary’s budget and yet make demands for expeditious hearings,” she said.

Ms Njeri added “the war on hate speech from reporting of incidences, investigations, trial of suspects and conviction of those found guilty will run if the judiciary puts in place efficient systems.”