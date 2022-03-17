Koome promises to rid Judiciary of graft, cartels

Chief Justice Martha Koome has undertaken to ensure corruption cartels in the Judiciary are identified, exposed, and routed out.

Koome noted that Judiciary ought to effectively clamp down on runway corruption in order to be accessible to persons seeking services from the courts. She says this will also inspire public confidence in the institution.

“Corruption is a major player in frustrating access to justice. It allows justice ‘for a few at the expense of justice for all. This, in my books, is untenable.” she said

While addressing the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Eastern Africa Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities, the CJ said corruption corrodes the justice system and poses a grave danger to an institution if the vice is allowed to permeate.

Koome reiterated that it was essential that the country strengthens institutional capacity to fight graft. According to the CJ, corruption and institutional weaknesses are linked together.

“The Judiciary of Kenya has pledged to do its utmost best to combat corruption. Judicial corruption allows impunity to reign and undermines the rule of law,” she argued

Koome, also President of Supreme Court, pointed out that everyone must have an equal opportunity to access justice. She insists that impunity must not reign and the rule of law must never be undermined.