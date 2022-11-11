Koome takes charge vowing to crash all criminal gangs

The newly installed Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has warned that police will deal ruthlessly with criminal gangs that seem to seem to be having a field day across the country.

To restore law and order, the new IG is promising to go after criminals all the way to their hideouts.

Speaking after being sworn into office early Friday, Koome said police officers will not hesitate to use everything at their disposal to protect law-abiding citizens.

“I am telling criminals who have become a pain to Kenyans, those who have been stabbing, or shooting Kenyans, that it will not happen under my watch,” he warned

“When the life of a police officer or any other Kenyan is in danger, the police officer is justified to use a firearm,” a tough-talking Koome charged

He disclosed that he will also be going for the faces behind the Cattle rustling gangs that have been funding the vice pledging to work with parliament.

“Those who perpetrate banditry to an extent that property is destroyed and livestock is carted away or our officers are killed, and citizens lose their lives, our strategy is to target the (masterminds) who we call the livestock lords, and we shall engage parliament so that such people are dealt with for committing terrorist acts,” he said

The former Kiganjo Police Training college commandant also cautioned his officers to follow the National Police Service Act promising Kenyans a transformed police service.

“What you have earned or gained through your hard work, we will protect,” he assured the general public

Chief Justice Martha Koome who presided over the swearing-in ceremony rallied the new police boss to lead the Police Service in participating robustly in initiatives geared towards reforms in the criminal justice sector.

The National Police Service Commission Chairman Kinuthia who was in attendance advocated for the improvement of police welfare including education. Koome takes over from former IG Hillary Mutyambai who resigned in September on health grounds.

