Koranga absence blow to Kenya ahead of AfroBasket Championship in Yaounde

The Kenya national women’s basketball is expected to do duty at the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Cameroon without the services of their instrumental player Felmas Koranga.

The Best Power Forward from Africa Zone V Championship Koranga was ruled out after not being released by her Troy University in the US forcing head coach George Mayienga to make unexpected changes to the final squad heading out to Yaounde on Wednesday morning.



Koranga Felmas with a Three pointer at the stroke of halftime during Kenya v South Sudan in July Women’s Zone V #AfroBasketQualifiers

“Koranga is not coming and her replacement is a newcomer. We have not even tried her before. With Medina ineligible, we had to look for alternatives for the post player position. After the AfroBasket in Cameroon, we want to build more post players locally,” said former Kenya international Angela Luchivya.

The Lionesses squad consists of Dubai-based Rose Ouma (captain), Melissa Akinyi (assistant captain), USA-born Victoria Reynolds,America-based Brenda Wasuda and Strathmore University’s Ivy Opicho.

Others are Natalie Akinyi, Jemmimah Knight, Christine Akinyi, Georgia Adhiambo, Vilma Achieng’, Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama’s younger sister, Mercy Wanyama and Kenya Ports Authority’s Selina Okumu.

The Lionesses bagged the automatic Africa Zone V ticket by stunning heavyweights Egypt 99-83 in the final in Kigali where Reynolds emerged the Most Valuable Player.

The continental competition is due to run from September 18-25 with Kenya set to play Cameroon on Saturday in their first match of group A which also has Cape Verde

During the just concluded men’s edition in Kigali ,Tunisia beat Cote d’Ivoire 78-75 in the Final of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 in Rwanda to claim their third title in history of the tournament.

It was Cote d’Ivoire’s first Second-Place finish in AfroBasket since they finished runners-up in 2009 in Tripoli, Libya, in a tournament that ensured the Ivorians a ticket to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2010 in Turkey.