Korea Sports Day promotes Korean culture in Kenya

The annual Korea Sports Day took place last weekend as it continued with the celebration of the Korean culture in Kenya with traditional and modern Korean food.

The Korean Society in Kenya and the Korean Embassy organized the event.

It brought together the Korean community, partners, and guests to enjoy Korean culture through sports.

LG Electronics East Africa and its partner Opalnet sponsored the event in Nairobi.

They showed their support for cultural engagement and community partnerships.

The event helped strengthen relationships between LG, the Korean Society in Kenya, and the Korean Embassy.

It also highlighted LG as a socially responsible brand in Kenya.

A major attraction was a live demonstration of smart living LG and Safaricom showed how home appliances can connect to the internet using Safaricom’s 5G Wi-Fi.

KH Jeong, Product Director for Home Solutions at LG East Africa, said LG values innovation and relationships. Their partnership with the Korean Society and Embassy supports the Korean community and shares LG’s vision of smart living.

Young Moon Choi, Chairman of the Korean Society of Kenya, appreciated the partnership. He said events like Korea Sports Day bring the community together and thanked LG and Opalnet for their support.