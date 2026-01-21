BoxingFootballSports

Korea Sports Day promotes Korean culture in Kenya

Dismas Otuke
By
Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read
(L–R) KH Jeong, Home Solutions Product Director, LG Electronics EA; Young Moon Choi, Chairman, Korean Society of Kenya; and Yeonguk Yun, Air Solutions Product Director, LG Electronics EA, at the Korea Sports Day in Nairobi. Sponsored by LG East Africa in partnership with Opalnet and the Korean Society in Kenya, the event served as a platform for cultural exchange while reinforcing LG’s positioning as a socially engaged brand driving smart living innovation in Kenya.

The annual Korea Sports Day took place last weekend as it continued with the celebration of the Korean culture in Kenya with traditional and modern Korean food.

The Korean Society in Kenya and the Korean Embassy organized the event.

It brought together the Korean community, partners, and guests to enjoy Korean culture through sports.

LG Electronics East Africa and its partner Opalnet sponsored the event in Nairobi.

They showed their support for cultural engagement and community partnerships.

The event helped strengthen relationships between LG, the Korean Society in Kenya, and the Korean Embassy.

FKF-PL: Gor Mahia begin title defence on a whimper,Talanta held to a draw bty Bidco
Kabati Youth debut with a draw, City Stars and Fortune Sacco suffer defeats
Kenya drawn in Group F as 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is released
Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi leads Ingwe’s 60th anniversary celebrations in welcoming Spanish side Ramassa

It also highlighted LG as a socially responsible brand in Kenya.

A major attraction was a live demonstration of smart living LG and Safaricom showed how home appliances can connect to the internet using Safaricom’s 5G Wi-Fi.

KH Jeong, Product Director for Home Solutions at LG East Africa, said LG values innovation and relationships. Their partnership with the Korean Society and Embassy supports the Korean community and shares LG’s vision of smart living.

Young Moon Choi, Chairman of the Korean Society of Kenya, appreciated the partnership. He said events like Korea Sports Day bring the community together and thanked LG and Opalnet for their support.

Paolo Maldini sacked as AC Milan Technical Director
Luton Town win shootout to reach Premier League
Golf: Akinyi Gitonga wins Karen Ladies Tourney
Eric Ouma relishing chance to play in the UEFA Champions League With Raków
Cutchi Leva Samaj six-a-aside bonanza excites as teams battle for top positions Sunday
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘West Wing’ actor Timothy Busfield to be released from jail in sex abuse case
Next Article AI takes center stage at 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos
- Advertisement -
Latest News
AI takes center stage at 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos
Business International Business
‘West Wing’ actor Timothy Busfield to be released from jail in sex abuse case
Entertainment
Why is Emmanuel Macron wearing sunglasses indoors?
Entertainment
Shincheonji Church decries government interference on freedom of Worship
International News

You May also Like

FootballSports

Some Spain players who have been boycotting team turn up for international duty

GolfSports

Adel Balala crowned champion of the Ruiru Open Championship

Sports

Season Ender: Sikhs seek to end losing streak as Sir Ali take on Kongonis

FootballSports

Kadenge stadium will be ready in 2024 says the county sports chief

Show More