Korean national defrauded Ksh 2.9M in gold scam

Five suspects are in custody after defrauding a Korean national, Song Sung, Ksh 2.9 million on the pretext that they would sell him gold.

The five, Robinson Gitau, 35, Livai Kombo, 39, Fatuma Mohammed, 28, Eva Kimotho, 36 and a Cameroonian national Utia Kugi, 36, were arrested by serious crimes detectives, following a complaint by Sung.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives, Sung had earlier been directed to a company known as Ekweme enterprises in the leafy Karen suburbs, where he was shown the supposed gold bars which were well packed.

He was led to the establishment by proxies believed to have been working in cahoots with the fraudsters who immediately went into hiding after receiving the money.

After completing their initial investigations, serious crimes detectives decoyed the five suspects into a snare and arrested all of them during the operation.

Boxes containing fake gold bars concealed in steel boxes were recovered.

The suspects are currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

Following an upsurge in similar cases, the DCI is cautioning foreigners intending to venture into the gold business, to be on the lookout for fraudsters out to steal from them.