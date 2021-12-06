Korir says his track record speaks for itself ahead of NOCK polls

Athletics Kenya (AK) Executive member Barnabas Korir is banking on his track record and experience in the administration of sports in the country ahead of National Olympic Committee of Kenya(NOCK) elections set for December 9.

Korir who also doubles up as AK Director in charge of Youth Development is eyeing an Executive member slot in the upcoming polls set to be presided over by Centre for Corporate Governance, which is the electoral board, having released eligible nominees last week.

“Having been an athlete myself I understand the problems facing sportsmen and I have been in the management of Athletics for over a decade therefore I am well aware of what’s needed for continued growth of the game locally. I served deligently as General Manager of Team Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics and given another role at NOCK I will continue with good work” he said.

Other nominees for executive member slots are Kenya Basketball Federation’s Paul Agali, Charles Mose (Kenya Cycling Federation), Benjamin Oyumbi (Boxing Federation of Kenya), Suleiman Sumba (Kenya Tae Kwondo Federation), Winnie Kamau (Sports Dispute Tribunal) and June Waweru (Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Golf Federation).

NOCK President and former world marathon record holder Paul Tergat will go unopposed, having been seconded by the Kenya Judo Federation.

Other candidates who return unopposed are Athlete Representatives Hellen Obiri (Women) and Humphrey Kayange (Male).

The 1st deputy president has attracted three candidates with incumbent Shadrack Maluki of the Kenya Judo Federation facing a challenge from John Mwangangi Kilonzo from the Kenya Rugby Union and Col (Rtd) Nashon Randiek of the Kenya Hockey Union.

Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Waithaka Kioni, who is seeking to defend his 2nd deputy president seat will battle it out with athletics legendary Tegla Loroupe.

The elections cycle of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad.

The elections of the 2017-2020 Olympiad were delayed following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, which led to the NOCK General Assembly delaying the elections until after the Games.