In a bid to take the festival out of town, Koroga has partnered with Tatu City to host its 26th edition.

The Koroga Festival is a celebration of African music, food, art and fashion brought to you in the form of a concert and open boutique market.

Next moth’s edition will be the 26th and will be a two-day festival. Day one, the 6th of July, will see performances by Ethic, Gwaash and favourite DJs Joe Mfalme and DJ Rogue. Ethic is the biggest musical group to emerge in Kenya’s musical scene within the past year and fans cannot wait to see them live on stage.

Day two of the festival will see headliner Femi Kuti (yes the one and only) take to stage. Femi is a four time Grammy nominee and award winning Nigerian artist. He is the eldest son to Afro-beat pioneer Fela Kuti. It can’t get any better!

PS/- there’ll be a Kiddie Zone on day two making the festival a family affair.

The bid to take Koroga to Tatu City hopes to create employment opportunities for the young people in the area and afford Kenyans an opportunity to understand what Tatu City is all about.

