Koroga Festival organizers say event will be environmental friendly

Organizers of the ongoing 29th Edition of the Koroga Festival at the famed Hell’s Gate National Park in Naivasha say they have put in place requisite mechanisms to ensure that the event is environmentally friendly.

The assurance coming in the wake of concerns from environmentalists who maintain that hosting the two-day musical event at the park would have a devastating effect on the wildlife.

The event got a green light after the High Court dismissed an application seeking to block the organizers using the location after wildlife activists raised concerns that hosting the two-day musical event at the park will have a devastating effect on the wildlife.

The organizers have however assured environmentalists that this weekend’s musical event will not interfere with wildlife and ecosystem.

Naivasha Love Festival chairman Kimani Gitau say they had engaged experts before settling for the section of the park.

Naivasha Deputy Governor Dr Eric Korir welcomed the timing of the event noting that it was a major boost to local tourism.

Tanzania musician Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond is among those set to perform Saturday.

He said that no vehicle would be allowed into the park adding that plans were underway to clear all waste when the event ended.

“In the past, the park has held events on this particular location four times and the sound levels will be contained to make sure there is minimal effect to the wildlife,” he said.

Gitau added that the organizers of the event would make the Naivasha Love Festival an annual event running for four days with plans to hike around Mt Longonot and Eburru.

Naivasha Deputy Governor Dr Eric Korir welcomed the timing of the event noting that it would give revellers a time to visit the lakeside town.

He noted that 70 per cent of cut flowers came from Naivasha terming the Naivasha Love Festival as a move towards the right direction.

“The county government is fully behind this event which will not only sell various tourism destinations areas but also promote local artists and tourism stakeholders,” he said.