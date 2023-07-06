Koskei cautions KPA staff against engaging in corruption 

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has cautioned the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) staff against engaging in corruption.

While addressing KPA staff and management team at their headquarters in Kilindini, Mombasa, Koskei warned that employees caught engaging in corrupt activities will answer for their actions.

“There’s nothing like orders from above,” he said. In attendance were KPA Board Chairman Benjamin Tayari and Managing Director, Captain William Ruto.

Koskei said KPA is a key pillar of Kenya’s development, and therefore, the government is keen to see that it is well resourced to function efficiently and effectively.

Koskei commended KPA’s management, the staff, and the unions for working harmoniously, an achievement which he noted will steer East Africa’s biggest port to greater heights.

Earlier, he had paid courtesy calls to Coast Regional Commissioner, Rodah Onyancha, and Mombasa Governor, Abdulswamad Ahmed Shariff.

He then inspected progress at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Taifa Gas project, and the Mombasa Shipyards Limited.

Koskei is on a three-day inspection tour of development projects in the coastal region, which began on Wednesday, July 4, 2023, with a visit to the Galana Kulalu Food Security.