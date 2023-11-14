The government is currently generating Ksh281 million in daily revenue from the eCitizen platform, according to the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Koskei attributed the growth to President William Ruto’s directive, which mandates that all government services must be accessible through the eCitizen platform, with payments consolidated under a single till number (222222).

“So far, 250 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are fully onboard the e-Citizen, offering over 16,000 government services, up from 397 in June 2022, generating Sh281 million in daily revenue,” said Koskei.

Koskei made the remarks following a meeting with the heads of 17 government institutions that are yet to comply with the Presidential Directive to transition to the eCitizen platform.

He called on government institutions that are still operating paybill and till numbers other than 222222 to close them down by December 15, 2023.

“With full compliance, daily revenue will surpass the Sh1 billion daily target,” he noted

In June of this year, President Ruto ordered the closure of all other pay bill numbers that were being used for payments by various government agencies in a bid to enhance accountability and service delivery.