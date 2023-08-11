Koskei lauds new university funding model, says it’s designed fairly

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei has backed the new university funding model terming it as fair.

According to Koskei, the way the new model is designed will bring equity in access to higher education. He said university fees will now be pegged on a parent’s/guardian’s ability to afford the fees.

“University fees are now affordable since parents will be individually assessed on their ability to afford,” he said today in St. Mary’s Tachasis Girls Secondary School, Tindiret, Nandi County.

Mr. Koskei called on Kenyans to take advantage of the newly-launched Open University of Kenya to access higher education cheaply online.

At the same time, he urged the area residents to diversify their farming activities by embracing coffee growing as well as dairy farming.

“That’s the only way you are sure of getting money in your pockets,” he said.

He directed the security agencies in the region to intensify the fight against alcoholism and drug abuse, which he said was destroying generations of youth.

He also warned that the government will take firm action against rogue road contractors, as he said that the Songhor-Timboroa would be redone following shoddy work by the previous contractor.

Earlier, Mr. Koskei had attended prayers for students from four secondary schools in the area, where he encouraged students to study hard since “education is the greatest equalizer.”

He was accompanied by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, Tindiret MP Julius Melly, and Bishop Dominic Kimengich Eldoret Catholic diocese.

Others in attendance were PSs Susan Mangeni ( MSMEs Development), and Kello Harsama (Crop Development), Allan Kosgey (CAS nominee, State Law Office), Nandi County Commissioner, Caroline Mueni, CEOs, MDs, MCAs and a host of elected and appointed leaders.