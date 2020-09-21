KoTDA backs eco-friendly buildings in the tech city

The Konza Technopolis Development Authority, KoTDA is calling on investors wishing to establish base in Konza City to focus on green buildings to ensure long term sustainability and improve quality of life.

According to KoTDA Chief Manager Physical Planning, Design, and Compliance Anna Musyimi, the authority is implementing several green practices in its development processes to advance environmental conservation as part of its sustainability goals.

“I urge fellow architects, consultants in engineering and also leaders in government to move from the traditional approaches of design and construction of buildings and urban development and embrace sustainability and green architecture and practices to ensure that the resources we have today can be available to our future generation,’’ Musyimi said.

At the Technopolis, it is a requirement that architectural designs factor in rainwater collection & utilization, as well as the use of solar power.

As a way of ensuring sustainability, construction materials used in the Technopolis must also be green with low embodied energy.

This comes as Kenya joins the rest of the world in making the World Green Building Week which kicks off on 21st September.

The Kenya Green Building Society, KGBS will lead this year’s World Green Building Week where key players are expected to showcase green building solutions and discuss the role of green infrastructure in promoting sustainable cities and communities.

The society’s CEO, John Kabuye commended Konza for being the first city to be a member of the KGBS and its efforts in advancing the urban sustainability agenda through the adoption of green building practices.

“I commend the Konza Technopolis for working closely with the Kenya Green Building Society to be able to transform the green built environment at a city scale. I encourage Konza to embrace sustainability and green buildings as well as green communities by greening the city and making sure that they don’t lower the standards as far as sustainability is concerned,” he said.

Green building practices have been backed to help the world reducing carbon emissions.

The World Green Building Week is marked as part of an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness about green buildings as one the most effective means to address climate change, create sustainable and thriving communities, and drive economic growth.