KoTDA, Nandi County to facilitate digitization of county gov’t services

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the County Government of Nandi that will see KoTDA provide ICT support to Nandi County for the adoption of e-government services and digital transformation of agricultural value chains.

The collaboration was inked during the launch of the Nandi County Digital MarketPlace, an online B2B trading platform for Nandi County entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, KoTDA CEO (Ag.) John Paul Okwiri lauded the initiative which he noted is in line with KoTDA’s mandate of promoting the use of ICT in all 47 counties and powering the country’s ambition to become a Digitally Enabled Society.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards enabling Kenyans across all 47 counties to receive enhanced Government services. We are delighted to kick start this transformation with Nandi County. I believe it is a good step in our quest to grow the local tech ecosystem and unlock the digital economy potential. This step in the right direction will open a world of opportunities for the people of Nandi County including digital skills and combating unemployment,” Okwiri said.

Under the terms of the MoU, KoTDA will facilitate the adoption of e-Government services, ICT research and innovation, digitalization of the Dairy Value Chain and related ecosystems, Apiculture and its related value Chain, Coffee Value Chain, and the Poultry Value Chain.

KoTDA will further provide ICT support in Digital Measurement Reporting and Verification (DMRV) of Climate-smart farmer practices for farmers to earn carbon credits as well as provide cloud computing services for storage and processing of County data.

While giving his remarks, Nandi County Governor H.E. Stephen Sang lauded KoTDA for the various initiatives they are carrying out with players in the national government such as Jitume Program and the cloud storage services offered at the Data Center.

Governor Sang expressed his confidence in the partnership and stated that this is a big milestone towards achieving the County’s digitization transformation.

“I am delighted to officiate this progressive collaboration between Nandi County and KoTDA,” said Sang.

“Nandi County aims to be at the forefront of technological innovation and digital transformation, and this partnership will undoubtedly accelerate our efforts towards achieving these goals.”

The initiative is part of the government’s wider plan to entrench ICT in all its operations, as the country seeks to become a leading digital economy In the region.

Already, the government has defined a number of flagship projects whose realization will deliver a digital future for Kenyans.

These include the development of 100,000 Kms of fiber optic infrastructure, setting up of 25,000 hotspots countrywide as well as automating and digitizing all core government services.