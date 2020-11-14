Koth Biro:Ruaraka All Stars and Huruma Corner  open campaign with wins

Ruaraka All stars began their campaign for this year’s Koth Biro Soccer tournament with a narrow 1-0 win over slum soccer in an entertaining group ‘A’ match played Saturday at Umeme Grounds ,Ziwani,Nairobi .

Austin Otieno’s 30th minute strike struck from the edge of the 18 yard box was all that the enterprising Ruraka needed to beat Mathare based slum soccer who wasted a number of goal scoring chances.

In another group A match Huruma Kona beat Dallas All Stars 2-1 to take the pole position in the group ahead of second and third round fixtures.

Alfred Paul fired Huruma Kona into the lead in the 13th minute But Dallas cancelled out the lead with five minutes to the interval through Bruno Elly. Moses Onyango assured his side of the three points with a second at the hour mark .

The next round of group A fixtures will see Huruma Kona taking on Slum Soccer while Dallas All Stars will face Kisima Academy next weekend .

Two matches will be played tomorrow ,Sunday. Last season’s losing finalists Allin Jua Cali will take on 2018 winners South B united while Kahawa Sportiff will open their campaign against home side Umeme Bees.

Both matches will be played at Umeme Grounds, the traditional home of KothBiro tourney that seeks to reveal emerging soccer talents at the grass root .

This year’s championship has attracted a total of 36 teams divided into 8 groups.

Issa Musa ,a member of the organizing committee said this year’s tournament, held amidst corona virus pandemic, is expected to be competitive with the smaller number of teams that enlisted leading to the scrapping of the play off phase.

‘’This year’s tourney has attracted only 36 teams ,unlike previous editions where we usually have over 60 clubs participating, whereby after the first knock out phase the tournament heads to the round of 32 ,but due to the low number of teams this year occasioned by the corona virus pandemic the tournament began from the group stage. However, we are grateful that it has kicked off and among the benefits it has is that it will help players regain fitness after months off action,’’ Said Issah Musa , a member of the tournaments organizing committee.

Musa also revealed that they are hopeful of inking a deal with a potential sponsor who will plug their Ksh.600,000 budgetary deficit.

The winner of the tournament whose final is expected to be held in January 2021 will pocket Ksh.300,000.

KOTH BIRO FIXTURES

SUNDAY NOV 15 2020

South B United-10.00AM

Kahawa Sportiff Vs Umeme Bees

MONDAY NOV 16 2020

IstanBul f. Academy Vs Fifa Best

Kayole Youth Vs Arena One

TUESDAY NOV 17 2021

Kajiado All Stars Vs Ngara Youth

Eastleigh Youth Kariobangi Youth