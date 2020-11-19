Kothbiro suspended indefinitely as organizers cite indiscipline

This year’s edition of the annual Kothbiro football tournament that is normally staged at Ziwani sports ground has been called off.

The off season tourney that attracts a large pool of talented players ranging from rookies to professionals has been suspended by the management.

In a statement they noted: “The tournament has been suspended indefinitely after last year’s winners dubbed Kingston FC invaded the pitch to demand their prize money.”

Last year’s team and individual prize money were not paid, after the sponsor cancelled all their partnership engagements after a tax tussle with the government.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Kothbiro is a reputable tournament running for 46 years, we have had several sponsors and we have always honoured our promise to award the brave and brilliant teams who emerge victorious.” It further stated.

Kingston were crowned champions after beating Allin Jua Kali 7-6 through the lottery of post-match penalties. The match had ended with a 2-2 draw during regular time.

The management promised to honour their agreement with the winners of last edition.

Tell Us What You Think