Kothbiro tournament set to resume after securing sponsorship

The Annual Kothbiro football tournament will resume this Sunday after securing sponsorship from the upcoming betting firm, Betmoto.

The 2020 edition of the competition had been called off, after last year’s winners Kingston FC invaded the pitch to demand their prize money from the organizers.

Team and individual prize money were not paid after the sponsor cancelled all their partnership engagements following a tax tussle with the government.

Tournament coordinator Paul Polosa said the sponsorship was timely; to revive an initiative which throughout the years has metamorphosed to be the bedrock of Kenyan football, bringing together several teams, footballers and fans from different corners of Nairobi and its environs.

“It is such a big sigh of relief, we were really stranded and had no other option. Betmoto means well for grassroots football hence their willingness to support us. It will help us in paying the referees and purchasing uniforms which I will be going to pick on Monday. I urge our fans to reciprocate the support by being disciplined because good publicity is always good for the game,” Polosa asserted.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm Andrew Ndaba, stated that their intention as the locally incorporated bookmaker company is to get into the available space and contribute to developing soccer in the country through funding of local grassroots initiatives which he believes is an integral part of success of a great footballing nation.

“When we were informed of sponsorship issues facing the Kothbiro football tournament which is one of the oldest tournaments, we decided to come in and assist to ensure it is held as usual and to help maintain its image despite the fact that our company has not yet been launched. We plan to work closely with the organizing team to ensure future events are held successfully and run professionally” Ndaba disclosed.

Betmoto is working on launching the most client focused gaming site which will include live sports, virtual games and will also support e-sports.

The tournament has since its inception, been played at the historic Ziwani grounds and is usually played in November-January when all leagues in the country are on off-season thus enabling the country’s top stars including Internationals to participate in the football fete

