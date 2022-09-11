Koyonzo overcomes Butula to lift KSSSA national 7s crown

Kakamega County’s Koyonzo are the new Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National 7s champions after defeating fellow Western region side Butula from Busia County 31-0 in the final at the Nakuru High School on Sunday 11 September 2022.
This was a repeat of the Western region final that saw Koyonzo silence Butula 26-5 last weekend at St. Peter’s Mumias.
Nanyuki claimed third place with a 14-0 victory over Nduru.
In the semifinals, Butula defeated Laikipia County’s Nanyuki 24-7 . Nanyuki had edged out Embu County’s All Saints 14-0 in their quarterfinal fixture.
Koyonzo also registered a 24-7 win over Kisii County’s Nduru who had stunned Nairobi County’s Ofafa Jericho 28-0 in their quarterfinal fixture.
Butula had earlier ended Upper Hill’s reign as national champions after winning their cup quarterfinal clash 31-5 at the Nakuru High School on Sunday morning.
Eight teams remained in contention at the close of pool play on Saturday 10 September 2022.
Ofafa Jericho from Nairobi County topped Pool A after winning all their matches and will face Pool D runners up Nduru from Kisii County.
Kakamega County’s Koyonzo topped Pool C to set up a date against Kiambu County’s Alliance who finished second in Pool B while Butula from Busia County who won Pool D face defending champions Upper Hill from Nairobi County. Upper Hill were second in Pool A.
KSSSA National 7s
Cup Final
Koyonzo 31 Butula 0
Third Place Final
Nduru 0 Nanyuki 14
Cup Semifinal
Nduru 7 Koyonzo 24
Butula 24 Nanyuki 7
Cup Quarterfinal Results
Ofafa Jericho 0 Nduru 28
Koyonzo 52 Alliance 0
Butula 31 Upper Hill 5
Nanyuki 14 All Saints 0