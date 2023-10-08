KPA boss lauds clients for enhancing port operations

Kenya Ports Authority has hailed stakeholders for the good working relations that has enabled a transformation in port operations resulting in a turnaround in service delivery.

KPA Managing Director, Capt. William Ruto cited the numerous landmark resolutions passed during port community meetings in the past 20 years which he said have underpinned the the continued improvement in operations in response to the need to comply with demands by customers for efficiency.

Speaking in Nairobi at the shipping line offices of Maersk Line and CMA CGM organisations to mark the closure of this year’s Customer Service Week, Capt. Ruto said customers play a big role in the transformational journey to attaining the highest levels of efficiency and advancing organizational vision.

The MD emphasised the importance of modernising port infrastructure and automating processes to improve efficiency and reduce turnaround times.

“Let’s utilize our systems to make the cost of doing business easier,” Capt Ruto said adding that plans are underway for KPA to embrace full automation and digitalization.

Capt. Ruto reiterated KPA’s resolve for continual engagements with other partner government agencies and the entire Mombasa Port and Northern Corridor Community to ensure efficient service delivery at the Port of Mombasa and other port facilities.

The Kenya Ports Authority, established in 1978, is a State Corporation responsible for managing and operating all scheduled seaports along Kenya’s coastline and inland waterways.

Cpt. Ruto underscored the importance of extensive staff training in customer service skills for better service, calling for more retooling to meet the ever-changing market trend and ensure smooth port operations.

“We have also trained our staff extensively in customer service skills and equipped them with the necessary tools to serve our customers better,” he added.

Maersk Line MD, Carl Lorenz, expressed gratitude to the KPA Managing Director, terming the Port of Mombasa as the best port in the East Coast of Africa.

He said he was pleased to announce to the KPA MD, who was accompanied by the General Manager of Corporate Services, Edward Kamau, that Maersk has registered record cargo volumes for East Africa.

Lorenz commended KPA for the continued improvement of port operations and noted that “you have also been great on safety.”

Capt. Ruto assured the Maersk boss of the Authority’s commitment to support the shipping line to increase cargo volumes.

He informed him about the equipment acquisition and modernization progress,

The CMA CGM, Managing Director East Africa Cluster, Jean-Baptiste Longin said that under the leadership of Capt. Ruto, KPA has demonstrated improved professionalism, adding that the company plans to bring more services to the port.

“We are quite impressed with KPA and confident of the future. It is our hope that you will continue taking charge and continue piloting the ships because this is what matters at the end of the day,” he added.

During the meeting, the KPA MD emphasised the need for KPA, shipping lines, and other stakeholders to partner to improve export volumes.