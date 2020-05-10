KPA Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike arrested over graft

EACC detectives have on Sunday arrested Kenya Ports Authority General Manager for Finance Patrick Nyoike over the irregular payment of Ksh 214 million.

Patrick Nyoike was arrested alongside his wife, Jacinta Wambugu and KPA clerical officer Issack Obunga after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji approved their charges and ordered for their arrest Sunday Morning.

Through a statement, DPP Haji said that the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives had been investigating how KPA made payments amounting to Ksh 214, 548, 340 million to Nyali Capital Limited between October 2014 and March 2017.

The DPP further said that the KPA Finance Manager had interests in the company where the wife Jacinta Wambugu and his brother Alfred Hinga Nyoike worked as General Manager and Director respectively.

