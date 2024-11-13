KPA lauded for advancing Dongo Kundu SEZ project, aiming to boost manufacturing, exports

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has been commended for its dedicated efforts to unlock the potential of the multibillion-shilling Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project.

Speaking in Mombasa Tuesday, Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the President, Performance and Delivery Management, Eliud Owalo, recognized KPA for its effective management of the compensation process for Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

Owalo who was leading a government delegation on inspection of BETA projects in Mombasa toured the Mombasa Port Area Road Development and the Dongo Kundu SEZ projects.

He highlighted the successful implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan Project Affected Persons (PAPS), stating that the government remains committed to accelerating the development flagship projects.

He reaffirmed that the government is keen to fast-track development of the Dongo Kundu SEZ, with hopes of industrial activities to boost manufacturing and export business.