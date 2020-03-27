Kenya Ports Authority MD Manduku resigns

The Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku has rendered his resignation letter to the Transport CS James Macharia.

His resignation will take effect on June 1, 2020.

The resignations is said to have been prompted by Pressure from several graft related charges against him.

Manduku was arrested by the DCI detectives in Nairobi early this month in relation with the investigations into leased extra storage space for containers by KPA.

He was arraigned and released without the charges after the prosecution team failed to avail his charge sheet.

Manduku was appointed to the helm of KPA in May 2018 taking over from his predecessor Catherine Mturi.

He becomes the shortest serving MDs at the parastatal.