KPA partners with NACADA in fight against drug abuse

Kenya Ports Authority has donated Ksh 1m to Miritini Rehabilitation Centre in support of the fight against drug and substance abuse.

In a partnership between KPA and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), NACADA Board Chair, Prof. Mabel Imbuga, said alcohol and drug abuse remains a major challenge among the youth in the Coast region.

“From the surveys carried out by the Authority the challenge of alcohol and drug abuse is growing and unless we all join hands to reverse this trend it will undermine our economic development and impact negatively on our security,” said Prof Imbuga.

Acting KPA Managing Director Eng. Rashid Salim reiterated the need for treatment and after-care for persons with drug use disorders, noting that the vice has equally affected a section of the KPA family and reduced their productivity.

This prompted the organization to partner with NACADA to mainstream ADSA policies at its workplace. NACADA facilitated the development of a workplace policy in 2008 and continues to collaborate in staff training on workplace-based prevention interventions.

Eng. Rashid Salim emphasized his organization’s continued contribution to finding solutions to the social problem through this partnership.

“As an industry leader in the country and the Coast region, it is paramount we join hands to seek solutions to the myriad of challenges afflicting our community, we are always at the forefront to offer counsel and input for the benefit of our community,” He said.

Miritini rehabilitation center was established following a Presidential Directive in 2015 that saw the transformation of the previous Miritini National Youth Service (NYS) Camp into a Drug Rehabilitation Centre to provide care and support to affected youths.

The center is now operational with one hundred and fifty clients currently receiving a wide range of services including Counseling, therapy commonly known as Methadone. The drug is administered daily, and on site, to wean off persons from the use of Heroin.

Patients receive other general services including counseling, medication, HIV AIDS Testing and Counseling and Hepatitis B Testing.

NACADA’s dream is to put up a Ksh 1billion model center of excellence for the management of substance use disorders and the training of addiction prevention professionals in the country. To this end the Authority has finalized a master plan for the center.

Prof. Imbuga led NACADA board members in a tour of the Miritini Rehabilitation Centre which the drugs authority is refurbishing at a cost of Ksh 13 million.