KPA projects 20pc growth in cargo capacity this year

The Kenya ports Authority is projecting to handle 2.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by the end of 2024 which is a 20pc growth compared to last year’s performance.

According to the Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director, Captain William Ruto, the port has already handled 1.75 million TEUs with the growth attributed to enhanced operational efficiency.

Speaking after a meeting with the Mombasa Port and Northern Corridor Community Charter Secretariat, Captain Ruto also revealed that plans are underway to extend Container Terminal 1 berth number 19B by an additional 240 meters, a move which he said is expected to boost the ports capacity by 300,000 TEUs annually.