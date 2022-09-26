KPA rescinds mandatory cargo haulage via SGR

Importers have been given the leeway to choose whether to ferry their cargo from the Port of Mombasa by road or via the Standard Gauge Railway.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Acting Managing Director John Mwangemi says the latest announcement is in compliance with a directive by President William Ruto to revert all port operations back to the Mombasa Port.

In his inauguration speech President William Ruto directed that all port operations be reverted from Nairobi and Naivasha inland container depots to the Port of Mombasa.

“This is therefore to notify all shipping lines that importers’ documentation of place of clearance and mode of transport for their goods shall be at their choice,” said Mwangemi.

The decision was meant to restore jobs that had been lost in the coastal region due to the transfer of some activities from the Port of Mombasa including trucking services due to an order requiring all cargo from the port to be ferried via the standard gauge railway.

In line with the directive, the Kenya Ports Authority has issued an order rescinding the June 2018 order that directed all cargo from the port of Mombasa be transported via the standard gauge railway to the Inland Container Depots in Nairobi and Naivasha for clearance.

“Shipping lines are hereby advised to facilitate importers’ importers nomination of place of clearance including port clearance, Kenya Revenue Authority’s licensed container freight stations and Kenya Ports Authority’s inland container depots,” said Mwangemi.

Residents of Mombasa welcomed the latest move by KPA saying the directive will increase activities at the port boosting the regions economy.