KPA targeting medal bracket at the African Volleyball Club Championship

Fourteen clubs will be competing for the 40th edition of the African Volleyball Club Championship due to start in Kelibia, Tunisia May 7 to 17 2022 with defending champions Esperance of Tunisia and record holders Ahly coming as heavy favorites.

The drawing of lots was held in Kelibia on Saturday in presence of CAVB President Bouchra Hajij who joined via zoom where the participating teams were divided into 4 preliminary pools of 4.

Pool composition for the 2022 CAVB Men's African Volleyball club Championship in Tunisia pic.twitter.com/GHPneOhyds — CAVB (@CAVBPress) May 7, 2022

Kenyan representatives Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) team captain Sammy Ngeny is delighted that the club is ready for the tough task ahead of continental showpiece.

“We are ready to take on our opponents during the tournament which starts this weekend. Hopefully we will do our best and make our country proud. Boys are in high spirits and we are leaving nothing to chance in terms of putting up spirited efforts to record better performance” he said.

KPA made it to the quarter-finals in last year’s maiden appearance in Tunisia and their target is to improve on the performance and make it to the medal bracket.

In last year’s championships,the local giants finished fifth after winning four matches and losing twice.

Tunisia’s Esperance are the reigning champions after stunning former champions Zamalek of Egypt 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-10) in the final.