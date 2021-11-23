KPC anticipates gradual rise in jet fuel consumption after 92pc decline

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) says it incurred a 92% reduction in jet fuel consumption after the government imposed strict COVID-19 measures last year to contain the spread of the diseases.

According to KPC Operations Manager Martin Wanyama demand for jet fuel at the Embakasi depot plunged from a high of 2.5 million liters daily to as low as 200,000 liters with the suspension of passenger flights between March and August last year.

Despite resumption of flight passenger services by most airlines, demand for jet fuel in Kenya is yet to hit pre-pandemic levels.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the aviation industry with the cancellation of commercial passenger flights after several countries including Kenya restricted travel.

In Kenya the government announced a cessation of movement by air, land or water in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Suppliers of auxiliary products in the aviation industry such as fuel bore the brunt of the pandemic.

At the Kenya Pipeline Company’s Embakasi Depot which supplies the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with jet fuel, deliveries dropped by 92 percent to cater only for essential services.

KPC delivery dropped by 2.3 million litres to just 200,000 litres per day.

It took close to one and a half years before commercial passenger flights fully resumed courtesy of concerted efforts to contain the pandemic.

But even then, demand for jet fuel is yet to return to pre-covid levels, though the company expects a gradual rise in consumption as the travel industry returns to optimum operation levels witnessed before the pandemic.