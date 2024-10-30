KPC completes upgrade of key pipeline to western Kenya

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) says it has completed the upgrade of the second phase of the Nairobi-Eldoret pipeline which is now expected to enhance fuel supply to the western region and neighbouring countries.

The upgrade of Line IV will now increase product flowrate along the 14-inch western Kenya pipeline to 515M3 per hour up from the current 330M3 per hour.

“With the accelerated flowrate of 515M3 per hour, up from an average of 380M3 per hour, KPC will certainly meet the Western Kenya product demand,” said David Muriuki, KPC Infrastructure General Manager and Project Engineer.

The project which begun in 2022 comprises a fully-fledged Pump Station at Ngema with two mainline pumps installed to operate on 1+1 mode meaning when one pump is operating, another is on standby.

Besides enhancing fuel supply to the western region, KPC also expects the upgrade of Line IV to increase product supply to Rwanda, Burundi, Northern Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda and DRC through Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret depots.

“We will gradually increase the current flow rate of 515m3/hr based on product demand to an optimal rate of 757m3/hr once the third phase of the upgrade project is complete. Plans are also underway to re-configure the Nairobi Terminal (PS21) to a 2+1 mode (two pumps running and one on standby). This will ensure maximum utilization of the pipeline,” added James Kimaiyos KPC Commissioning Engineer.

The project was implemented by Kenya’s Strata Industrial Limited which KPC says demonstrated the growing capability of local expertise and signals a new era for infrastructure development in the region.

“The level of professionalism with which we were handled by KPC during the project is commendable. We have done many projects but this one stands out,” said Raymond Chemweno, Chief Projects Officer, Strata Industrial Limited.

The first phase of the Live IV upgrade project was completed in 2011. It included the construction of the 14-inch pipeline from Nairobi to Eldoret and installation of two pumps at PS21 (Nairobi Terminal) and PS24 (Nakuru) to operate on 1+1 mode with a designed flowrate of 378M3 per hour.