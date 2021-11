Kenya Pipeline Company incurred a 92 percent loss in revenue on jet fuel after the government imposed a lockdown last year to contain the spread of covid-19, which resulted in the suspension of passenger flights. Demand for jet fuel at Kenya Pipeline Company’s Embakasi depot plunged from a high of 2.5 million liters daily to as low as 200,000 liters. Despite the resumption of flight passenger services by most airlines, demand for jet fuel in Kenya is yet to hit pre-pandemic levels.

Related