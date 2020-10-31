 KPL Promotion: Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga face off  in first leg in Mumias

Written By: Bernard Okumu
16

Kisumu All Stars FC line up before a KPL match

 

The first leg of the Kenyan Premier league promotion play off match between Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga United is set to be played Saturday October 31 at Mumias Complex .

The 3pm kick off will see the  two sides battle for the remaining top tier slot in the 2020/21 KPL season whose tentative kick off date has been set at 20th November with the first five fixtures of each of the 17 clubs already out.

Kisumu All Stars finished 16th  , nearly avoiding direct ouster  and must defend their spot in the top flight against Vihiga who missed out on direct promotion  by a single point  after finishing 3rd in the National super league,NSL.

Championship winners Nairobi City Stars and first runner up Bidco FC automatically qualified to feature in the KPL.

Both the Kenyan Premier League and NSL  2019/20 seasons were cancelled in March 2020  in compliance with the governments ban on  public gathering meant to  control the spread of  Corona Virus in the country.

Vihiga  United is seeking a comeback to the top flight for the second time  following their maiden entry in 2018 and lasted just a season.

Kisumu All Stars left wingback Jeckoniah Ogendo believes the team can scrap through the two legged play off eagerly awaited.

‘’we had awaited this chance to participate in this crucial play off which will decide our fate in the league, and its finally here, it’s  a do  or die affair ,I assure and grant our fans that we are ready for it and we will fight for this chance since we have prepared well’’.  Ogendo said

Kisumu All Stars Defender Jeckoniah Ogendo undergoes a COVID19 test when the team resumed camp ahead of play off match

The second leg is set to be held on Wednesday November  4th 2020 at Moi Stadium,Kisumu.

The aggregate winner earns the right to participate in the 2020/21 KPL season.

