KPL to announce next course of action after league cancellation

The Kenyan Premier League is expected to announce their next course of action on Monday, after Football Kenya Federation cancelled the League late last week, declaring Gor Mahia champions.

The move was protested by the League managers, who insist they are the only ones who can make decisions affecting the top tier until their contract expires on September 24.

However, FKF has insisted the decision is well within their mandate and it will not be reversed.

In the FKF-KPL 2017 Agreement, the KPL was given the right to run the top tier and make decisions regarding the same.

Meanwhile, former Kenya National Football team Head Coach Bobby Williamson has challenged the Football Kenya Federation to clear his Sh55million outstanding pay from his time in charge of Harambee Stars.

Scottish tactician, Bob Williamson, who managed Harambee Stars from 2014 to 2016, before being sacked and replaced by Stanley Okumbi, insists that Football Kenya Federation should use part of the anticipated FIFA funds to settle his debt.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are among countries set to benefit from the FIFA operational funding that is set to be released immediately as a relief plan to cushion the football community from the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Williamson, who also coached the Uganda national team before coming to Kenya, was awarded Sh55m after he won a case he filed for unfair dismissal by the FKF at the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi.

Despite the delay in payment, Williamson says he will not take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, where another former Kenyan coach Adel Amrouche was also awarded Sh109million for wrongful dismissal.