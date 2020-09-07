KPL Transfer:City Stars sign Sven Yida

Written By: Bernard Okumu
12

Newly promoted Kenyan premier league side Nairobi City Stars continued with their preparations ahead of the new season by signing former Kariobangi Sharks defensive midfielder Sven Yida Lusigi on a 5-year deal.

Sven, began his career as a youngster at National Super League side  Ligi Ndogo before signing for Kariobangi Sharks in 2016 where he played a total of 98 games.

Speaking after his unveiling,  the Harambee Stars Under 23 international expressed optimism of joining City Stars ahead of the 2020/21 campaign

“I am happy to join Nairobi City Stars. They have an ambitious project and I am eager to play a part in making it a success,” He said.

“I will also be joining my former teammates  Ebrima Sanneh, Salim Abdalla and Wycliffe Otieno who also played a huge role in convincing me to be part of this project. I promise to work hard and to be fully committed every day and any day.”

Nairobi City Stars F.c coordinator Samson Otieno praised Yida’s technical abilities saying:

“His defensive acumen was a great attraction to us and he was our number choice. We are glad he has taken his position ahead of a long list of interested players,”

“The experience he carries from Kariobangi Sharks will be of great value to City Stars. I welcome him on board.”

The addition of  Yidah brings to five the number of players City Stars have acquired in the current transfer window.

Other players who have joined the side include Erick Ombija, Rowland Makati, Timothy Ouma, Ronney Kola Oyaro and  Elvis Ochieng Ochoro.

Nairobi City Stars makes a return to top-flight football after being relegated 5 years ago.

