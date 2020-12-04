KPL: Wazito  prove ‘weighty’ for Vihiga as KCB records second win

Wazito Fc earned a 3-1 win against Vihiga United on match day 3 of the Kenyan Premier League at Utalii grounds, Nairobi. Wazito were fancied to carry the day to atone for the shock 1-4 loss against Kariobangi Sharks on the opening day of the 2020/21 season last weekend.
The Francis Kimanzi led charges broke the deadlock in the 12th minute through Boniface Omondi before Dennis Nganga’s 27th minute free kick doubled Wazito’s advantage heading to the breather.
Whyvonne Isuza added a third in 54th minute. Norman Werunga scored a consolation for the western Kenya based side who have now lost their second match on the trot .
Vihiga’s next assignment is against Nzoia Sugar on December 13th at Mumias Complex while Wazito will face Posta Rangers.
Meanwhile, KCB FC beat Nairobi City by a solitary goal to go top of the standings on six points ahead of this weekend’s matches.
Henry Onyango’s goal settled the contest at MISC Kasarani.
City Stars head coach Sanjin Allagic admitted to losing to a better side saying his team had picked up a lot of positives from the game.
‘’KCB is an experienced side and a good team and if we continue to play this way am sure we will earn good points in future games. We brought in young player in Timothy Ouma who is 16 years old who showed a lot of potential’’, Sanjin said.
KCB Fc head coach Zedekiah Otieno said the win was hard earned given that the team has had little time to prepare in the midst of congested fixtures.
‘WE played on Sunday and played today, Friday, we had had little time to prepare for the game and the players having stayed out for a little while without playing football due to corona virus need a little bit of time, but we gave it our best. Right now we are not looking at the number of points but the maximum points at the end of every game’’, Zico said after the match.
KPL FIXTURES
Saturday December 5th
Nzoia Sugar vs Kariobangi Sharks (Sudi Stadium, 3 pm)
Sunday December 6th
Tusker FC vs Bandari (Utalii Grounds, 3 pm)
Bidco United vs AFC Leopards (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)
KK Homeboyz vs Posta Rangers (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)
Sofapaka vs Western Stima ( Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)