KPL: Wazito  prove ‘weighty’ for Vihiga as KCB records second win

Wazito Fc earned a 3-1 win against Vihiga United on match day 3 of the Kenyan Premier League at Utalii grounds, Nairobi. Wazito were fancied to carry the day to atone for the shock 1-4 loss against Kariobangi Sharks on the opening day of the 2020/21 season last weekend.

The Francis Kimanzi led charges broke the deadlock in the 12th minute through Boniface Omondi before Dennis Nganga’s 27th minute free kick doubled Wazito’s advantage heading to the breather.

Whyvonne Isuza added a third in 54th minute. Norman Werunga scored a consolation for the western Kenya based side who have now lost their second match on the trot .

Vihiga’s next assignment is against Nzoia Sugar on December 13th at Mumias Complex while Wazito will face Posta Rangers.