KPL: Wazito  prove ‘weighty’ for Vihiga as KCB records second win

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Wazito Fc players celebrate a goal against Vihiga United in a KPL match on December 4th 2020 PIC:FKF MEDIA

 

Wazito Fc earned a 3-1 win against Vihiga United on match day 3 of the Kenyan Premier League  at Utalii grounds, Nairobi. Wazito were fancied to carry the day to atone for the shock 1-4 loss against Kariobangi Sharks on the opening day of the 2020/21 season last weekend.

The Francis Kimanzi led charges broke the deadlock in the 12th minute through Boniface Omondi  before Dennis Nganga’s 27th minute free kick doubled Wazito’s advantage heading to the breather.

Whyvonne Isuza added a third in  54th minute. Norman Werunga scored a consolation for the western Kenya based side who have now lost their second match on the trot .

Vihiga’s next assignment is against Nzoia Sugar on December 13th   at Mumias Complex while Wazito will face Posta Rangers.

 Meanwhile, KCB FC beat Nairobi City by a solitary goal to go top of the standings on six points ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Henry Onyango’s goal settled the contest at  MISC Kasarani.

City Stars head coach Sanjin Allagic admitted to losing to a better side saying his team had picked up a lot of positives from the game.

‘’KCB is an experienced side and a good team and if we continue to play this way am sure we will earn good points in future games. We brought in young player in Timothy Ouma who is 16 years old  who showed a lot of potential’’, Sanjin said.

 

 

KCB Fc head coach   Zedekiah Otieno said the win was hard earned given that the team has had little time to prepare in the midst of congested fixtures.

‘WE played on Sunday and played today, Friday, we had had little time to prepare for the game and the players having stayed out for a little while without playing football due to corona virus need a little bit of time, but we gave it our best. Right now we are not looking at the number of points but the maximum points at the end of  every game’’, Zico said after the match.

KPL FIXTURES

Saturday December 5th

Nzoia Sugar vs Kariobangi Sharks (Sudi Stadium, 3 pm)

Sunday December 6th

Tusker FC vs Bandari (Utalii Grounds, 3 pm)

Bidco United vs AFC Leopards (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

KK Homeboyz vs Posta Rangers (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)

Sofapaka vs Western Stima ( Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)

