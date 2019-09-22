KPL: Western Stima beat Posta Rangers 1-0

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
20

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Villa Oromcha scored a solitary goal that helped Western Stima beat Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League clash played at the Machakos County Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed Kariobangi Sharks by three goals to nil.

Kakamega Homeboyz produced a stunning performance to comfortably claim a 3-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

Also Read  Harambee Starlets head coach names provisional squad

In other results, Western Stima registered their first win of the season beating Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Ugandan import Villa Oromchan netted Western Stima’s only goal in the 27th minute, latching on to across from the left to conclude a devastating counter-attack that ripped apart the Rangers defence.

Also Read  City put eight past Watford as Leicester beat Spurs 2-1

Elsewhere, Sofapaka registered their first win of the season in style hammering Chemelil Sugar by four goals to nil at Narok stadium.

Also Read  RWC: New Zealand hold off South Africa 23-13

The win saw them move to sixth on the log on four points, resulting from a win, draw and a loss.

Zoo Fc continued their brilliant start to the league campaign beating Tusker Fc by two goals to one.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR