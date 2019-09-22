KPL: Western Stima beat Posta Rangers 1-0

Villa Oromcha scored a solitary goal that helped Western Stima beat Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League clash played at the Machakos County Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed Kariobangi Sharks by three goals to nil.

Kakamega Homeboyz produced a stunning performance to comfortably claim a 3-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

In other results, Western Stima registered their first win of the season beating Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.

Ugandan import Villa Oromchan netted Western Stima’s only goal in the 27th minute, latching on to across from the left to conclude a devastating counter-attack that ripped apart the Rangers defence.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka registered their first win of the season in style hammering Chemelil Sugar by four goals to nil at Narok stadium.

The win saw them move to sixth on the log on four points, resulting from a win, draw and a loss.

Zoo Fc continued their brilliant start to the league campaign beating Tusker Fc by two goals to one.