KPLC announces delay in token generation due to tech hitch

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has Thursday announced that there will be a delay in token generation due to a technical hitch.

The hitch according to KPLC is affecting the prepaid token generation and postpaid bill payments.

Through a statement, the power company however noted that the issue had already been identified and restoration of normal services was in progress.

“Our team has identified the issue, and restoration of normal services is currently in progress so that customers can access the affected platforms soon. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” read the statement in part.

Feedback from customers shows that the technical hitch on token generation could have started last night.

The hitch comes barely a month after a major power outbreak affected most parts of the country after the collapse of some towers supporting a high voltage line.

Power was restored after several hours.

In a statement, the company said four pylons supporting the power line, which connects the capital, Nairobi, to a hydroelectric dam in the central region, collapsed. It said vandalism had weakened the structures.