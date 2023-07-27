KPLC announces system hitch affecting purchase of tokens

Kenya Power and Lightning Company has announced a system hitch due to a network disruption from its system provider.

KPLC has advised its customers to purchase electricity tokens from authorized banks.

“We are experiencing a system hitch due to a network breakdown from our service provider. Some of our services such as the purchase of prepaid tokens through M-Pesa and USSD Code *977# are unavailable,” KPLC said in a statement on Thursday.

“Customers can purchase tokens from our banking halls, airtel money and authorized banks.”

The power company said it is working with service provider to restore the affected services.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” said KPLC.